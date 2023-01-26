South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 3.6%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. 18,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 26,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$19.25 million and a PE ratio of -18.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.