South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

South Plains Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 97.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $471.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.64.

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,695,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,695,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares in the company, valued at $50,086,159.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

