Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Up 7.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Source Energy Services to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

