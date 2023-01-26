Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.3%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 10,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.