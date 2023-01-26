Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.3%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 10,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.