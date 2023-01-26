Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 64.3% in January

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
SOHO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.59. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.