Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 64.3% in January

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.59. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

