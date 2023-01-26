Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sopra Steria Group from €168.00 ($182.61) to €156.00 ($169.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of SPSAF remained flat at $188.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sopra Steria Group has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.00.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

