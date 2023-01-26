SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLGWF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 1,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

About SLANG Worldwide

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.