SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.49 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.
SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SLG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 963,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,182. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.42.
SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.
SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
