Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 271,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 152,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$67.27 million and a P/E ratio of 45.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40.
About Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.
