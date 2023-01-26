SingularityNET Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $209.31 million and approximately $42.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030013 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00219542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,076.66 or 1.00005383 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18436433 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $40,923,039.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

