Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 95,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 163,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVOL. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $726,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the period.

