Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,836 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

