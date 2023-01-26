Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.84. 432,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 474,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

