Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
Simmons First National Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SFNC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 31,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,844. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84.
Simmons First National Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
