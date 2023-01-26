Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,757. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.