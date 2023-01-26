SilverBow Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.94 Per Share (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,270 shares in the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,507,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,656,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after buying an additional 90,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

