Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 9,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,712. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
