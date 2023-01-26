Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 9,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,712. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.