Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Up 3.7%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 25,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Silver Range Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$12.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

About Silver Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.