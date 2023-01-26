Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 3,580.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

Sika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. 60,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. Sika has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

