Siacoin Price Tops $0.0032 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $170.33 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00385987 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015481 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00746701 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00094477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00570326 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00179508 BTC.
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,103,652,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
