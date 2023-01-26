Siacoin Price Tops $0.0032 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $170.33 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00385987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00746701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00094477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00570326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00179508 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,103,652,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

