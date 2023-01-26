Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Rises By 1,800.0%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WTFCM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
