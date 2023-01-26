Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declines By 55.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 955,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,847. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.
