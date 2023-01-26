Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 63.9%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.27. 565,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $71.37.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (VYMI)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.