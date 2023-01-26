Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 63.9%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.27. 565,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

