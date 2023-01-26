Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 100.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
