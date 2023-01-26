Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rises By 100.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold-Storage, and Others segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

