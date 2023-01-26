Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Increases By 741.7%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 741.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

THK Trading Up 2.2 %

THKLY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.13. THK has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.57 million for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

