Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Increases By 200.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Temenos Trading Up 0.5 %

TMSNY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

