Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Drops By 43.8%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oculus VisionTech Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Oculus VisionTech stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,647. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Oculus VisionTech has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

