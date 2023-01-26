Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Rises By 500.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KOSÉ Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of KSRYY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 5,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.
About KOSÉ
