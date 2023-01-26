Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Rises By 500.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KOSÉ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KSRYY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 5,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

