Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Drops By 48.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,801. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

