Short Interest in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Drops By 91.5%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Broad Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAC. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broad Capital Acquisition by 2,060.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRAC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,947. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.