Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 755.7%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 755.7% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 611,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($82.61) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

