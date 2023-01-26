Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 755.7%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 755.7% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.23. 611,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.