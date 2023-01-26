Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Declines By 85.4%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,772,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,498,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 490,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,558,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

