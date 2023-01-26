Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Decreases By 84.7%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $167.75.
About Anglo American Platinum
