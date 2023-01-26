Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Decreases By 84.7%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

