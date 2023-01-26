Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Increases By 182.0%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 182.0% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Adventus Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:ADVZF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,962. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Adventus Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.