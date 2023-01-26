Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.32-$12.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.69 billion-$19.69 billion.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of SHECY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,852. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.