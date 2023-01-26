Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 80.2% in January

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of SHECY traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 181,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,765. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

