Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 430.5% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shimano Stock Up 3.8 %
Shimano stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 30,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. Shimano has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.52.
Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.
About Shimano
Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.
