Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.17. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$21.04-22.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.03 billion.

NYSE SHW opened at $247.09 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

