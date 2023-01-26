Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,161.63.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. Shell has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities analysts predict that Shell will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Shell by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

