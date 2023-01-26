ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.19.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $452.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,912. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

