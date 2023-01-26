Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $93.51 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

