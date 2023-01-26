Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 11,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,636. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

