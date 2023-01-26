SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. 683,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,361. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

