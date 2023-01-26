Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,721.45

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and $2,721.45 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00237896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00102730 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035796 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000402 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00585541 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,341.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.