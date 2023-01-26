Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Berry had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Berry Trading Up 0.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth about $910,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Berry by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.