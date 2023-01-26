Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.92.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.44. 4,051,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.