Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.45 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.03. 3,470,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,230. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $512,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $461,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

