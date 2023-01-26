Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

