SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.40 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.20). Approximately 826,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,603,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.20).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,610.00.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
In other news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £17,510 ($21,678.84).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
