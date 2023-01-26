SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.40 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.20). Approximately 826,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,603,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,610.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.25%.

In other news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £17,510 ($21,678.84).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

