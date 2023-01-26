Scotiabank Reiterates C$170.00 Price Target for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$161.08.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$158.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

